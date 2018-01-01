8 Day City Trips South Colombia

Day 1 (B):FUSAGASUGA, MAGDALENA RIVER, VILLAVIEJA, TATACOAOn your fist day, you will have a transfer from Botogá, to Hacienda Coloma in Fusagasuga. You will learn about the process of growing and producing Colombian coffee. Then you will have an exciting boat trip to cross the Magdalena River to the town of Villavieja. Here you will have free time to explore this town, and then you will continue to the desert of Tatacoa. If the sky is clear enough, you have the possibility to go to an observatory to see the stars. Day 2 (B):TATACOA, TIERRADENTROOn this day, you will visit the desert of Tatacoa with a guide, who will show you around. This place, surrounded by mountains everywhere, is the result of an ecosystem like no where else in Colombia. There are scorpions, weasels, fruit-bearing cacti and a lot of bird species. Then you will have a transport toTierradentro. Day 3 (B):TIERRADENTROThis whole day you will have a tour in Tierradentro. You will hike to different archeological places to watch the underground burial sites of the historical local indigenous culture. Also the area has beautiful sceneries, which you can see and you can visit the local museum. Day 4 (B):TRANSPORTATION TO SAN AUGUSTÍNOn this day, you will have a private transport to San Augustín. This will take about 6 hours. Day 5 (B):SAN AUGUSTÍN ARCHEOLOGICAL PARKIn the morning, you will have a guided tour through San Augustín Archeological Park to see the mythological stone statues. During the rest of the day, you are free to relax or do additional activities in the area. Day 6 (B):POPAYAN, PÁRAMOIn the morning, you will leave by private transport to Popayan (about 5 hour drive), passing by a pure páramo ecosystem. In the afternoon you will have a guided tour in the city of Popayan, the white city. Discover the colonial jewels of this city. Day 7 (B):CALIYou will start the day with a transfer to Cali (about 3-4 hours). Here you will have a guided tour. In the evening, you have an optional visit to a salsa show, the city is well known for its salsa, or you have some free time. Day 8 (B):OPTIONAL VISIT SUGARCANE FARMToday you have a transfer to the airport. On the way, you can have an optional visit to the sugarcane farm, if there is enough time.