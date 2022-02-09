This dramatic and historic slice of Colombia's Caribbean coast is centered on the city of Cartagena, whose raw beauty, superb food, thumping nightlife and historical significance bring a steady stream of visitors year-round. Capital of the Bolívar department, Cartagena is by far the biggest attraction in this area of Colombia, and rightly so. Around Cartagena is a slew of worthwhile day trips, including the lovely Islas del Rosario, the curious Volcán de Lodo El Totumo and the fabulous stretch of white sand that is Playa Blanca. You won't ever find yourself off the beaten path here, but you'll quickly understand just why so many people find Cartagena and its surroundings so alluring.