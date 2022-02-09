The vast Santuario de Flora y Fauna Malpelo, the largest no-fishing zone in the Eastern Tropical Pacific, provides a critical habitat for threatened…
Pacific Coast
There are few destinations as ruggedly spectacular as the Pacific region of Colombia. This is where the jungle not so much meets the sea as comes crashing headlong into it. It is a place where waterfalls pour out of forest-covered bluffs onto spectacular gray-sand beaches, thermal pools lie hidden in dense jungle and tiny indigenous villages cling to the edge of wild rivers; where whales and dolphins frolic so close to shore you can admire them from your hammock and majestic sea turtles come even closer. There are plenty of comfortable ecoresorts throughout the region and you will find budget guesthouses in the many friendly Afro-descendant communities whose residents eke out a living from fishing and agriculture.
Difficult access and a lack of infrastructure has kept the crowds at bay, but this can't last. Make sure you visit before package tourism takes hold.
Explore Pacific Coast
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pacific Coast.
See
Santuario de Flora y Fauna Malpelo
The vast Santuario de Flora y Fauna Malpelo, the largest no-fishing zone in the Eastern Tropical Pacific, provides a critical habitat for threatened…
See
Estación Septiembre
On Playa Cuevita, 5km south of El Valle along the coast, is the turtle-nesting sanctuary and research station of Estación Septiembre. From June to…
See
Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Isla Gorgona
Covering the entirety of remote Isla Gorgona, this rarely visited national park is a fine escape for nature lovers. Once a national prison, the island has…
See
Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Ensenada de Utría
This national park surrounding a narrow inlet of water is one of the best places to see whales close up from land. During the calving season they enter…
See
Salto del Aeropuerto
A short walk from the airport, this high-volume waterfall pours into deep, crystal-clear swimming holes where you can spot giant freshwater shrimp.
See
Jardín Botánico del Pacífico
A 170-hectare nature reserve running alongside the Río Mecana made up of mangroves, virgin tropical forest and a botanical garden of native plants and…
See
Playa Olímpica
Just south of the mouth of the Río Nuquí, rugged Playa Olímpica stretches as far as the eye can see. A local named Señor Pastrana can paddle you across…
See
Cascada Chocolatal
Near the south end of town you'll find this impressive waterfall that empties into an icy-cold swimming hole. The jungle towers over you on both sides of…
