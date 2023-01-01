Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Isla Gorgona

Covering the entirety of remote Isla Gorgona, this rarely visited national park is a fine escape for nature lovers. Once a national prison, the island has now been converted into a high-end nature retreat. The two main reasons to visit the park are for scuba diving and whale-watching, preferably at the same time. Gorgona is not on any of the main shipping channels, so whales continue to come here every year to calve and raise their young.

Apart from swimming and some short walks, activities on the island are limited; it's more a relaxation destination than an option for real adventure.