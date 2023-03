The vast Santuario de Flora y Fauna Malpelo, the largest no-fishing zone in the Eastern Tropical Pacific, provides a critical habitat for threatened marine species. It is centered around Isla Malpelo, a tiny, remote Colombian island that has some of the best diving in the world.

The diversity and, above all, the size of the marine life is eye-popping, and includes over 200 hammerhead sharks and 1000 silky sharks.