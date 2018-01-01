2 Days 1 Night in Providencia Island

Your journey will begin at San Andre's airport where you will take a 20 minute flight to Providencia (once you arrive you will have to pay for an entrance fee). A taxi will be expecting you to take you to your hotel. Discover by your own this beautiful island great for diving and snorkeling, you can rent a car or a scooter to visit the main golden sand beaches, if you like hiking don't have a doubt in visiting the Peak where after a 2 hour hike you will get a 360° view of the island At night go back to your hotel (Posada Miss Mary or similar) and in the morning enjoy breakfast before your taxi driver picks you up to take you back to the airport