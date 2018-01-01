Welcome to Providencia
Without a direct connection to the Colombian mainland, Providencia hasn't seen nearly the same levels of cultural invasion as San Andrés, leaving its traditions and customs more or less intact. You'll still hear the local English Creole spoken all over the island, and road signs direct you with the old English town names rather than their Spanish equivalents. All this, combined with beautiful topography standing sentinel over swaths of turquoise-blue sea, gives Providencia no small claim to being a quirky paradise.
Top experiences in Providencia
Amazing hotels and hostels
Providencia activities
2 Days 1 Night in Providencia Island
Your journey will begin at San Andre's airport where you will take a 20 minute flight to Providencia (once you arrive you will have to pay for an entrance fee). A taxi will be expecting you to take you to your hotel. Discover by your own this beautiful island great for diving and snorkeling, you can rent a car or a scooter to visit the main golden sand beaches, if you like hiking don't have a doubt in visiting the Peak where after a 2 hour hike you will get a 360° view of the island At night go back to your hotel (Posada Miss Mary or similar) and in the morning enjoy breakfast before your taxi driver picks you up to take you back to the airport