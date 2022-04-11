Eat
Café Bernabé Gourmet
There's a lot to love about a place that pushes the culinary boundaries of a small-town dining scene, with its ambitious pairings of flavors (salmon with…
Set amid gorgeous green mountains 15 miles (24km) northeast of Armenia, this small town survives on coffee production, trout farming and tourists, the last drawn by its quaint streets, typical paisa architecture and its proximity to the spectacular Valle de Cocora. It was founded in 1850, and is one of the oldest towns in Quindío.
The main drag is Calle Real (Carrera 6), which is full of artesanías (local craft stalls) and restaurants. At the end of the street are stairs leading up to Alto de la Cruz, a hill topped with a cross. From here you'll see the verdant Valle de Cocora and the mountains that surround it. If the skies are clear (usually only early in the morning), you can spot the snowcapped tops of the volcanoes on the horizon.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Salento.
We love Lucy for her gut-busting, best-value-in-town meals: fish, beef or chicken served with rice, beans, plantain and soup, consumed at busy communal…
Tuck into delicious international cuisine out on the deck or in front of the open fireplace at this fantastic modern bistro. On the diverse menu you'll…
Get your gringo on at this hugely popular little diner serving big portions of American classics to homesick travelers. Take your pick from excellent…
Prepares gourmet pizzas, pasta and, if you're in the mood for culinary Russian roulette, hit-and-miss Indian curries, all served on a deck overlooking the…
