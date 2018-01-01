Full-Day Tour Villa de Leyva

One of our representatives will pick you up at the hotel to begin a journey through the beautiful landscapes of Boyaca, Tunja and Villa de Leyva. The first stop will be at “el Puente de Boyaca”, where the battle in which the Country acquired its definite independence took place. Here you will see the obelisk and the triumphal arch. The tour will continue towards Tunja (which means 'mighty man' in Chibcha), a town that in times of the Muiscas was already of great relevance and continued to be so in the colonial times. There you will take a walk to visit the Founder's House, the home of the notary public Juan de Vargas and the Santo Domingo church, among other places. Then, you will head to Villa de Leyva (lunch included), where you will take a walk along the town to see the old colonial houses that have been transformed into museums and the convent of the "Santo Ecce Homo", which since 1620 has attracted pilgrims from around the globe. At the end of this experience we will return to Bogota.