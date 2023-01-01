Surrounded by lush jungle, this high-volume waterfall drops into a deep and inviting swimming hole that's a wonderful spot for a refreshing dip. Ornoyaco is rarely crowded and you'll often have the place to yourself, adding to the natural experience. To reach the waterfall, cross the Río Mocoa on the suspension bridge on the Mocoa–Villargarzón highway a few hundred meters before the Río Rumiyaco and follow the path for 1¼ hours up the hill.

The owners of the Reserva Natural Paway Mariposario can organise a guide, especially if you want to rappel down the falls.