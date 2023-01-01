Hidden amid lush jungle off the path to Fin del Mundo, this impressive site has a creek gushing through a hole in the roof of an open cave, which forms a tall waterfall and fills a crystalline swimming hole below. When the sunlight shines through the hole it's quite a sight. The trail to reach Ojo de Dios is the same as the Fin del Mundo trail up until the last section, where the two diverge.

It's obligatory to visit Ojo de Dios with a local guide (COP$30,000) – they hang out at the entrance to the Fin del Mundo trail. Rappelling excursions can be arranged.