Fin del Mundo (the End of the World) is a towering waterfall that plunges off a large rock ledge down into the Río Mocoa valley below. A path leads to the ledge at the top from where you can view Mocoa in the distance. It's a 1½-hour walk up an often muddy path from the entrance point on the Mocoa–Villargarzón highway; the last part of the trail is not well signposted.

A visit here is not just about the cascade; the crystal-clear river leading up to the drop has a series of six amazing swimming holes surrounded by gorgeous jungle.

It's easy to spend a day here splashing around and enjoying the landscape, but you'll need to arrive early. Public access to the path is only open until noon – if you want to make the trip in the afternoon you'll have to hire a local guide.