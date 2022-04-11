Founded in the late 19th century, this family-run coffee plantation offers interesting 40-minute tours (usually available in English) in which the coffee…
Minca
Perched almost 1000ft (600m) high up in the Sierra Nevada above Santa Marta, Minca is a small mountain village famous for its organic coffee, incredibly varied birdlife and – perhaps more importantly – much cooler temperatures than on the hot coast below. The town, which until a few years ago could only be reached via a dirt road, is delightful, surrounded by thick cloud forest and soaring mountain peaks. Despite being recognized by Unesco as a biosphere reserve since 1980, it's only in the last few years that Minca has grown as a traveler destination, with a slew of new hostels and hotels.
It's now well and truly on the map, however, and specializes in ultraremote traveler retreats scattered amid the surrounding steep mountainsides. Minca is a great base for mountain biking, bird-watching and hiking.
Explore Minca
- FFinca La Victoria
Founded in the late 19th century, this family-run coffee plantation offers interesting 40-minute tours (usually available in English) in which the coffee…
- CCascada de Marinka
This lovely spot is a 1½ hour walk from Minca – or a 10-minute moto-taxi ride (COP$9000) – and is a surprisingly impressive set of two waterfalls, with…
- FFinca La Candelaria
This small coffee, cacao and fruit farm is a family-run, organic business that visitors are welcome to tour to see the various stages of growth, harvest…
- PPozo Azul
This fun natural pool and small waterfall is a popular sight for locals and tourists alike, though it can get very full on weekends and during high season…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Minca.
See
Finca La Victoria
Founded in the late 19th century, this family-run coffee plantation offers interesting 40-minute tours (usually available in English) in which the coffee…
See
Cascada de Marinka
This lovely spot is a 1½ hour walk from Minca – or a 10-minute moto-taxi ride (COP$9000) – and is a surprisingly impressive set of two waterfalls, with…
See
Finca La Candelaria
This small coffee, cacao and fruit farm is a family-run, organic business that visitors are welcome to tour to see the various stages of growth, harvest…
See
Pozo Azul
This fun natural pool and small waterfall is a popular sight for locals and tourists alike, though it can get very full on weekends and during high season…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Minca
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.