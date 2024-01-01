Located in an elegant old house on Jardín's plaza, this museum contains a diverse mix of exhibits detailing the history of the town, including pre-Columbian pottery, an archive of old photographs and antique furniture. A helpful tour guide, Don Roberto, will show you around. When the museum is closed he also runs informative walking tours around town.
Museo Clara Rojas Pelaéz
Around Medellín
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.1 MILES
Located at 2200m amid beautiful landscapes, this spectacular cave has a 10m waterfall gushing through a large hole in the roof and is Jardín's most famous…
0.45 MILES
You'll spot this lookout point with its white Christ statue from the center of Jardín. Take the modern cable car (round trip COP$5000) up for fantastic…
3.47 MILES
A less visited cave and a great alternative to the Cueva El Esplendor excursion, Cueva de los Guácharos is reachable via a six-hour round trip from Jardín…
Reserva Natural Gallito de la Roca
0.23 MILES
This small nature reserve right on the edge of town is the scene of one of Jardín's most impressive natural sights. Early each morning and again in the…
Basilica Menor de la Inmaculada Concepción
0.06 MILES
Towering over the central plaza, this imposing 20th-century neo-Gothic church seems more than a little out of place in such a small town. Its gray granite…
1.7 MILES
This impressive waterfall is actually a series of seven cascades, although visitors generally only see the lower reaches. It's a fairly easy hike from…
Nearby Around Medellín attractions
1. Basilica Menor de la Inmaculada Concepción
0.06 MILES
Towering over the central plaza, this imposing 20th-century neo-Gothic church seems more than a little out of place in such a small town. Its gray granite…
2. Reserva Natural Gallito de la Roca
0.23 MILES
This small nature reserve right on the edge of town is the scene of one of Jardín's most impressive natural sights. Early each morning and again in the…
0.45 MILES
You'll spot this lookout point with its white Christ statue from the center of Jardín. Take the modern cable car (round trip COP$5000) up for fantastic…
1.7 MILES
This impressive waterfall is actually a series of seven cascades, although visitors generally only see the lower reaches. It's a fairly easy hike from…
3.1 MILES
Located at 2200m amid beautiful landscapes, this spectacular cave has a 10m waterfall gushing through a large hole in the roof and is Jardín's most famous…
3.47 MILES
A less visited cave and a great alternative to the Cueva El Esplendor excursion, Cueva de los Guácharos is reachable via a six-hour round trip from Jardín…