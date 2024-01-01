Museo Clara Rojas Pelaéz

Located in an elegant old house on Jardín's plaza, this museum contains a diverse mix of exhibits detailing the history of the town, including pre-Columbian pottery, an archive of old photographs and antique furniture. A helpful tour guide, Don Roberto, will show you around. When the museum is closed he also runs informative walking tours around town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cueva del Esplendor

    Cueva del Esplendor

    3.1 MILES

    Located at 2200m amid beautiful landscapes, this spectacular cave has a 10m waterfall gushing through a large hole in the roof and is Jardín's most famous…

  • Cerro Cristo Rey

    Cerro Cristo Rey

    0.45 MILES

    You'll spot this lookout point with its white Christ statue from the center of Jardín. Take the modern cable car (round trip COP$5000) up for fantastic…

  • Cueva de los Guácharos

    Cueva de los Guácharos

    3.47 MILES

    A less visited cave and a great alternative to the Cueva El Esplendor excursion, Cueva de los Guácharos is reachable via a six-hour round trip from Jardín…

  • Reserva Natural Gallito de la Roca

    Reserva Natural Gallito de la Roca

    0.23 MILES

    This small nature reserve right on the edge of town is the scene of one of Jardín's most impressive natural sights. Early each morning and again in the…

  • Cascada La Escalera

    Cascada La Escalera

    1.7 MILES

    This impressive waterfall is actually a series of seven cascades, although visitors generally only see the lower reaches. It's a fairly easy hike from…

