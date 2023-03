You'll spot this lookout point with its white Christ statue from the center of Jardín. Take the modern cable car (round trip COP$5000) up for fantastic views of town and the mountains beyond. There is a shop at the top selling cold beers and snacks.

If the cable car is out of service, which is not uncommon, you can also reach the lookout on foot in 25 to 45 minutes, depending on which path you take. It's also possible to make the trip by bicycle or on horseback.