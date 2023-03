A less visited cave and a great alternative to the Cueva El Esplendor excursion, Cueva de los Guácharos is reachable via a six-hour round trip from Jardín. First, your guide drives you to the Cerro de Cuchillion, from where it's a 90-minute, moderately difficult, muddy trek through splendid rainforest that arrives at a spectacular waterfall that thunders through a rocky gorge past the cave. Ask your lodgings to recommend a good trekking guide.