A popular large swimming hole fed by a small slanted waterfall. Surrounded by lush farmland, it gets up to almost 3m deep in places and is ideal for a refreshing dip. To find it walk out of town about 1km past the gas station and look for the entrance on the left-hand side, from where it's another 700m walk to the swimming hole.
Pozo La Gloria
Santander
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.69 MILES
Santander's answer to Caño Cristales, Las Gachas is a clear, shallow stream that emerges from a spring in lush countryside and runs along a red stone…
18.65 MILES
Take a day trip to this spectacular 180m-high waterfall where you can swim in the natural pool at its base or relax on the rocks. Adventure junkies can…
4.72 MILES
The most impressive waterfall in the area, Los Caballeros is a thunderous high-volume wall of water tumbling off a spectacular 90m-high cliff in three…
29.11 MILES
San Gil's showpiece is the salubrious Parque El Gallineral, a 4-hectare park set on a triangular island between two arms of the Quebrada Curití and Río…
2.75 MILES
While not the tallest or highest-volume waterfall in the area, La Llanera is worth a visit for its mystical remote setting surrounded by magnificent…
29.08 MILES
The tree-lined plaza of Parque La Libertad, also called Parque Principal, is San Gil's most visible landmark and the heart of its social life. The…
29.11 MILES
A handsome 18th-century stone church, Catedral Santa Cruz is located on San Gil's main plaza.
