Pozo La Gloria

Santander

A popular large swimming hole fed by a small slanted waterfall. Surrounded by lush farmland, it gets up to almost 3m deep in places and is ideal for a refreshing dip. To find it walk out of town about 1km past the gas station and look for the entrance on the left-hand side, from where it's another 700m walk to the swimming hole.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Natural phenomenon of Quebrada las Gachas in Guadalupe, Colombia.

    Las Gachas

    1.69 MILES

    Santander's answer to Caño Cristales, Las Gachas is a clear, shallow stream that emerges from a spring in lush countryside and runs along a red stone…

  • Cascadas de Juan Curi

    Cascadas de Juan Curi

    18.65 MILES

    Take a day trip to this spectacular 180m-high waterfall where you can swim in the natural pool at its base or relax on the rocks. Adventure junkies can…

  • Cascada Los Caballeros

    Cascada Los Caballeros

    4.72 MILES

    The most impressive waterfall in the area, Los Caballeros is a thunderous high-volume wall of water tumbling off a spectacular 90m-high cliff in three…

  • Parque El Gallineral

    Parque El Gallineral

    29.11 MILES

    San Gil's showpiece is the salubrious Parque El Gallineral, a 4-hectare park set on a triangular island between two arms of the Quebrada Curití and Río…

  • Cascada La Llanera

    Cascada La Llanera

    2.75 MILES

    While not the tallest or highest-volume waterfall in the area, La Llanera is worth a visit for its mystical remote setting surrounded by magnificent…

  • Parque La Libertad

    Parque La Libertad

    29.08 MILES

    The tree-lined plaza of Parque La Libertad, also called Parque Principal, is San Gil's most visible landmark and the heart of its social life. The…

  • Catedral Santa Cruz

    Catedral Santa Cruz

    29.11 MILES

    A handsome 18th-century stone church, Catedral Santa Cruz is located on San Gil's main plaza.

