While not the tallest or highest-volume waterfall in the area, La Llanera is worth a visit for its mystical remote setting surrounded by magnificent nature. The rock face juts out into the air, making it possible to walk through the grotto behind the waterfall to the other side.

Half the fun of visiting La Llanera is getting there – it's an 8km hike through lush countryside from the trailhead, which is a 20-minute drive from town.