Welcome to Hángzhōu
Wonderful as it is, Hángzhōu's charms are by no means limited to West Lake scenery – delve further into the city to climb ancient pagodas and discover blissfully quiet temples. Away from the tourist drawcards exists a charismatic and buzzing city in its own right, with wide pedestrian walkways to wander, an unpretentious and exciting food scene, upbeat nightlife and increasingly cosmopolitan population.
Top experiences in Hángzhōu
Hángzhōu activities
Hangzhou: Heaven on Earth Day Trip from Shanghai
Your air-conditioned coach picks you up at your centrally located Shanghai hotel in the early morning to start the 3-hour drive from Shanghai to Hangzhou. During the drive, your guide introduces you to the rich history and culture of Hangzhou, which dates back more than 2,000 years.When you arrive in Hangzhou, start at the renowned Six Harmonies Pagoda (Liuhe Pagoda), a masterpiece of Chinese architecture. The towering 196 foot (60 meter) octagonal pagoda overlooks the Qiantang River, and inside a spiral staircase ascends to the top of the seven story building, providing sweeping views of the lush surroundings. Next to the pagoda, visit a small museum with replicas of various ancient Chinese pagoda styles.Continue to Meijiawu Tea Village, located in the rural foothills of the West Lake district. The village showcases one of the finest tea varieties in the world, Xihu Longjing Tea, aka Dragon Well Tea, and Meijiawu is said to grow the best Longjing tea. During your visit, experience the art of a traditional tea ceremony and gain insight into this important part of Chinese culture.Afterward have lunch, then drive over to West Lake, an expansive lake surrounded by gardens, pagodas, temples and mountains. A UNESCO World Heritage site, West Lake has inspired artists and influenced garden design in China, Japan and Korea over the centuries. Board a boat for a cruise on the lake that ends at Flower Harbor. Disembark and stroll around the lush gardens and Red Carp Pond, where multitudes of fish swim frenetically, creating a contrast to the serene forest surroundings.If time allows, your guide takes you to a scenic area called 9 Creeks and 18 Gullies. Walk along a path that passes picturesque tea plantations on terraced hills, streams, waterfalls, and quaint rest stops such as a pond with small pavilion and tea house. Throughout the day, your guide shares fascinating details about Hangzhou's long history and cultural significance. In the late afternoon, relax during the return drive to Shanghai, where your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.
Private Tour: Ultimate Hangzhou Sightseeing Tour
Meet your private guide upon pickup at the Hangzhou railway station or your hotel lobby in Hangzhou city. Set out on a full day of sightseeing in the comfort of an air-conditioned private vehicle, and talk with your guide about any particular interests you have so the commentary and itinerary can be customized.Start with a 45-minute boat ride on tranquil West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site and perhaps Hangzhou’s most famous attraction. Relax amid enchanting scenery as your guide points out historic pagodas, Chinese-style arched bridges, tree-lined walkways, green islands and lush gardens. Finish your cruise at Huagang (Flower Harbor) Park Wharf. A clean stream flows from Huajia Hill to join West Lake, and many flowers grow where the fresh water flows in. Stroll through part of the 54-acre (22-hectare) park to see the many varieties, including a peony garden that blooms in April, and stop at Red Carp Pond — a popular spot for viewing fish. Next, you’re driven to Lingyin Temple (translated as ‘Temple of the Soul’s Retreat’), considered one of the 10 most famous Buddhist temples in China. Originally founded in AD 326, Lingyin Temple has been rebuilt no less than 16 times. Listen as your guide discusses its pagodas and pavilions and introduces you to some of the 470 stone carvings of Buddhist figures, which date back to the 10th to 14th centuries. From the Zen monastery near Feilai Peak (Feilai Feng), walk along a cobblestone pathway leading to Amanfayun Village, a restored Chinese village dating back hundreds of years and situated in a remote forest of camphor and bamboo. Immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere of the hamlet dotted with traditional dwellings and surrounded by tea fields. For lunch you have two options: purchase your meal at a local restaurant recommended by your guide, or head to a local tea farmer’s home to prepare a meal of local delicacies such as chicken, West Lake carp, lotus root, bamboo shoots and other tasty vegetables (own expense).After lunch, continue to Meijiawu Tea Village, situated in the rural foothills of the West Lake district. Learn about the production of Xihu Longjing tea, also known as Dragon Well tea, and sip the fragrant green tea as you relax in this scenic setting. Your final stop is Song Dynasty Imperial Street, renamed Zhongshanlu Beiduan. Walk with your guide along this road that stretches 1,310 feet (400 meters) and leads to the imperial palace of the Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960–1127). If you wish, stop at any of the snack bars that offer local delicacies and shops that sell antiques, embroidered items and silk. End your private tour with a drive back to your hotel or the Hangzhou railway station.
Private Trip to Hangzhou from Shanghai by Bullet Train
Your professional private guide will meet you at your hotel in the morning and your journey starts. After about a 1-hour train ride you will arrive at Hangzhou. As the saying goes, a visit to Hangzhou without visiting to Linyin Temple is not a complete trip. Your first stop will be the Linyin scenic spot area where you will visit the Peak flying from afar, a pure limestone mountain which has about 330 different stone Buddha status which were mainly caved around the 9-12th century by the monk who lived in the temple during that period. It’s also the largest and the best preserved Buddhist grotto in southern China. Pay a visit to the Buddhist temple where you will see the local prayers and also learn about Chinese religious culture. Continue to the local green tea farm where you will taste local Hangzhou-cuisine food at the homemade restaurant and taste some local famous dragon well (Longjin) green tea. After lunch you will have a short hiking trip along the tea plantation. Enjoy the amazing view of the tea garden and learn about tea picking and culture. After that head to the famous West Lake area, the “golden name card “of Hangzhou and famed for its beautiful natural scenery and its historic sites and cultural relics. Visit some of the top ten attractions along the lake, walk in the lotus flower park, and learn the history and well-know folklore. You can also choose to take a boat ride along the lake to enjoy its beauty and tranquility. Then, travel to the local old pedestrian street – Hefang Street (designed in southern Song-Dynasty), which showcases a variety of interesting Chinese crafts and local snacks and street food. This is a good place to shop for local souvenirs for your families or friends. Here you can also have a quick visit to the local popular flower, bird, and pet market.Travel back to Shanghai and your guide will see you off at Shanghai hotel.
Private Hangzhou Day Trip from Shanghai by Bullet Train
This is a private, full-day trip from Shanghai to Hangzhou. After you are picked up in your hotel lobby in the early morning, you will take a bullet train to Hangzhou. This is the fastest way to Hangzhou and you can experience train speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour. Your tour begins at one of Hangzhou's signature sites, the West Lake. Enjoy a lake cruise to see the top ten West Lake scenic views. You will then be taken to experience the wonderful cuisine of Hangzhou at a local restaurant.After lunch, you will visit Faxi temple, a well-known Temple dating back to the Jin Dynasty. See its famous wooden Buddha. Here, you will see fewer tourists and more locals. Finally, enjoy a cup of green tea when you visit the famous Longjing village to see wild fields of Longjing tea bushes where the locals produce the world famous green tea- Longjing Tea. In the village, all locals are tea farmers and you will see the entire procedure of making the famous tea and will get the chance to taste the best quality emperor tea. Afterwards, you will take the bullet train back to Shanghai and you will be returned to your hotel.Please note: We do have 2 tour options for you. Option 1: Private tour which means the tour is only for your group and you will have private car service with you all day in Hangzhou. Option 2: Small group tour which means other travelers will join the tour together. We will only provide private car service if the group reach minimum 3 travelers. Otherwise we will use Premier cab instead.
Hangzhou City Tour: West Lake Cruise and Lingyin Temple with Lunch
Start your full-day sightseeing tour with morning pickup from your Hangzhou city hotel. Meet your guide aboard the coach and enjoy a comfortable ride to your first stop: Lingyin Temple (translated as ‘Temple of Soul's Retreat’ or 'Temple of Inspired Seclusion'). This magnificent Zen Buddhist temple, founded in 326 AD, is considered one of China’s ten most famous temples.Lingyin boasts dozens of pagodas, pavilions and halls. At the Hall of the Heavenly Kings, let your guide point out features like the paintings of dragons and phoenixes on the ceiling above. Continue on to the Dragon Well Tea Plantation, situated in a village of the same name. With an hour to spend at this picturesque locale, enjoy the view of undulating tea fields and streams. Covering an area of 132 acres (53 hectares), Dragon Well offers a peaceful place to relax and sip tea among the teahouses and pavilions. In the afternoon, following a traditional Chinese lunch at a local restaurant, take a 1-hour boat cruise on charming West Lake. Bordered on three sides by mountains, with Six Harmonies Pagoda in the background, West Lake provides perfect photo ops with its clear spring water, willow trees and elegant bridges.Your final 30-minute stop is at Red Carp Pond (aka Viewing Fish at Flower Harbor Park), where you can enjoy nature’s abundance. Watch the carp, listen to chirping birds in the grove, and admire flowers in bloom at the peony park and pavilion.Your tour ends with coach transport back to your hotel in the early evening.
