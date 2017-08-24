Welcome to Zhèjiāng
Private Tour: Ultimate Hangzhou Sightseeing Tour
Meet your private guide upon pickup at the Hangzhou railway station or your hotel lobby in Hangzhou city. Set out on a full day of sightseeing in the comfort of an air-conditioned private vehicle, and talk with your guide about any particular interests you have so the commentary and itinerary can be customized.Start with a 45-minute boat ride on tranquil West Lake, a UNESCO World Heritage site and perhaps Hangzhou’s most famous attraction. Relax amid enchanting scenery as your guide points out historic pagodas, Chinese-style arched bridges, tree-lined walkways, green islands and lush gardens. Finish your cruise at Huagang (Flower Harbor) Park Wharf. A clean stream flows from Huajia Hill to join West Lake, and many flowers grow where the fresh water flows in. Stroll through part of the 54-acre (22-hectare) park to see the many varieties, including a peony garden that blooms in April, and stop at Red Carp Pond — a popular spot for viewing fish. Next, you’re driven to Lingyin Temple (translated as ‘Temple of the Soul’s Retreat’), considered one of the 10 most famous Buddhist temples in China. Originally founded in AD 326, Lingyin Temple has been rebuilt no less than 16 times. Listen as your guide discusses its pagodas and pavilions and introduces you to some of the 470 stone carvings of Buddhist figures, which date back to the 10th to 14th centuries. From the Zen monastery near Feilai Peak (Feilai Feng), walk along a cobblestone pathway leading to Amanfayun Village, a restored Chinese village dating back hundreds of years and situated in a remote forest of camphor and bamboo. Immerse yourself in the tranquil atmosphere of the hamlet dotted with traditional dwellings and surrounded by tea fields. For lunch you have two options: purchase your meal at a local restaurant recommended by your guide, or head to a local tea farmer’s home to prepare a meal of local delicacies such as chicken, West Lake carp, lotus root, bamboo shoots and other tasty vegetables (own expense).After lunch, continue to Meijiawu Tea Village, situated in the rural foothills of the West Lake district. Learn about the production of Xihu Longjing tea, also known as Dragon Well tea, and sip the fragrant green tea as you relax in this scenic setting. Your final stop is Song Dynasty Imperial Street, renamed Zhongshanlu Beiduan. Walk with your guide along this road that stretches 1,310 feet (400 meters) and leads to the imperial palace of the Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960–1127). If you wish, stop at any of the snack bars that offer local delicacies and shops that sell antiques, embroidered items and silk. End your private tour with a drive back to your hotel or the Hangzhou railway station.
Hangzhou City Tour: West Lake Cruise and Lingyin Temple with Lunch
Start your full-day sightseeing tour with morning pickup from your Hangzhou city hotel. Meet your guide aboard the coach and enjoy a comfortable ride to your first stop: Lingyin Temple (translated as ‘Temple of Soul's Retreat’ or 'Temple of Inspired Seclusion'). This magnificent Zen Buddhist temple, founded in 326 AD, is considered one of China’s ten most famous temples.Lingyin boasts dozens of pagodas, pavilions and halls. At the Hall of the Heavenly Kings, let your guide point out features like the paintings of dragons and phoenixes on the ceiling above. Continue on to the Dragon Well Tea Plantation, situated in a village of the same name. With an hour to spend at this picturesque locale, enjoy the view of undulating tea fields and streams. Covering an area of 132 acres (53 hectares), Dragon Well offers a peaceful place to relax and sip tea among the teahouses and pavilions. In the afternoon, following a traditional Chinese lunch at a local restaurant, take a 1-hour boat cruise on charming West Lake. Bordered on three sides by mountains, with Six Harmonies Pagoda in the background, West Lake provides perfect photo ops with its clear spring water, willow trees and elegant bridges.Your final 30-minute stop is at Red Carp Pond (aka Viewing Fish at Flower Harbor Park), where you can enjoy nature’s abundance. Watch the carp, listen to chirping birds in the grove, and admire flowers in bloom at the peony park and pavilion.Your tour ends with coach transport back to your hotel in the early evening.
Private Tour: Hangzhou Tea Culture Day Tour
Pickup at the Hangzhou Train station or your hotel lobby in Hangzhou downtown by 9:30am and start this amazing day tour in Hangzhou that starts with a boat ride on the famous West Lake, a symbol of Hangzhou. Move on to the China National Tea Museum, the only national museum dedicated to tea. The National Tea Museum is not only a exhibition center of Chinese tea culture but also a professional facility to collect tea cultural relics and materials. It is an important base for tea research and culture activities and, most importantly, a cradle to educate the world with Chinese tea art and culture. The area is serene and relaxing surrounded by groves of tea trees that are beautifully manicured. The exhibition is very comprehensive with descriptions in both English and Chinese. Continue to visit Eighteen Imperial Tea Bushes with famous Longjing tea. Longjing tea was granted the status of "Imperial Tea" in Qing Dynasty by Chinese Emperor Kangxi. Emperor Qianlong was also so impressed by the Longjing tea produced here that he conferred a special imperial status on those 18 tea bushes. The bushes continue producing premium Longjing tea and the tea they produce is auctioned annually for higher price per gram than gold.Lunch at the local tea farmer’s restaurant at your own expense with a beautiful view of the tea farm on the hills. Enjoy the local food cooked by the tea farmers. After lunch move to the Tea House at Meijiawu Tea Village located at the hinterland of West Lake Park which is considered one of the most important Longjing tea productions in China. Enjoy the natural environment and beautiful village scenery while learning more about their special tea culture and how to appreciate the sophisticated taste and aroma of Longjing tea. At the Tea House, learn how to make the Longjing Tea including tea leaves picking, frying and tasting. The final stop is Qinghefang Imperial Street, renamed Zhongshanlu Beiduan. Walk with your guide along this road that stretches 1,310 feet (400 meters) and leads to the imperial palace of the Northern Song Dynasty (AD 960–1127). If you wish, stop at any of the snack bars that offer local delicacies and shops that sell antiques, embroidered items and silk. It is a good place to experience the life of Old Hangzhou, you can see the well-preserved old buildings, explore the interesting boutique stores, and choose your favorite souvenirs.Drive you back to your hotel or train station and your tour ends.
Hangzhou Cultural Tour Including Leifeng Pagoda, China National Silk Museum and Qinghefang Cultural Street
The first stop of your full-day guided tour of Hangzhou is the Leifeng Pagoda, an octagonal 5-story tower surrounded by gorgeous forest and lake views. Your guide will tell you about the Legend of the White Snake, in which a white snake turned into a beautiful girl, with whom a young man fell in love. But a monk imprisoned the snake under the pagoda to prevent their union. Legend says the white snake regained its freedom when the surrounding West Lake dried up and the original pagoda collapsed. Luckily, the pagoda stands tall today, and a magnificent view of the West Lake can be seen when you’re inside the tower.Next, head with your guide to the China National Silk Museum to learn the history of this luxurious textile. The different exhibition halls show you everything from the oldest relics used to make silk to the process of weaving silk to the history of the Silk Road. You can even try weaving it yourself!Stop and take a break at a local restaurant and enjoy a lunch of local Hangzhou cuisine (included). Afterwards, visit the former residence of Hu Xueyan, where you can admire the elegance of traditional Chinese-style architecture. His complex features countless pavilions and bridges, grand halls, tower gates and beautiful courtyards. Then make your way to Qinghefang Street, the only well-preserved antique street in Hangzhou, home to various shops that capture the historical and cultural heritage of the city. Browse through the various collections and do a little souvenir shopping!Finally, tour the Museum of Traditional Chinese Medicine and learn about the development of medicine in China, the country’s medicine exchange with foreign countries, medicinal diets and more. You can even assist in performing traditional pharmaceutics (the practice of turning something into a medication) or receive Chinese-style health-care service by the experienced doctors there.
Wuzhen Water Town Day Tour from Hangzhou
Your Wuzhen water town tour begins with coach pickup from your Hangzhou hotel. Stop at the Hundred-Bed Museum (Zhao Hall), the first museum in China to collect and exhibit ancient beds of the Jiangnan area. See the luxurious carvings and elaborate designs on these antique beds and listen as your expert guide shares stories reflecting this unique cultural account of ancient Chinese civilization.Later on visit the Sanbai Wine Workshop, the only remaining winery in Wuzhen, built during the Song Dynasty. Brewing liquor was a huge industry in Wuzhen during the Ming Dynasty. There were over 20 distilleries in operation at the time. Witness how wine is made using traditional techniques.Afterwards visit the Hongyuan Thai dye house to see the time-honored art of making indigo-dyed printed calico. Wuzhen is one of the principal sources of this flower-printed blue cloth. Elderly women still carry on the folk tradition of carefully weaving this textile. Watch the painstaking method of creating it and marvel at the final product of striking embossed blue cloth.After a local Chinese style lunch, engage yourself in a unique display of Chinese performing arts - the shadow play show. This is an exceptional storytelling experience as the characters are handmade leather puppets behind a screen with a cast light upon them forming silhouettes. Accompanied by Chinese traditional instruments, such as the erhu and the flute, shadow play is a universally renowned Chinese cultural spectacle.Finally no visit to a water town will be complete without taking a boat ride (optional) down the river. Board a rowboat and relax as you enjoy the sights of the old town and see people going about their daily lives. Float over the calm water and pass under picturesque stone bridges. After your boat ride take a walk around the town and then we will drive you back to your hotel in Hangzhou.
Hangzhou Your Way: Private Full-Day Hangzhou City Transport
You’ll be picked up from your Hangzhou hotel in the morning and taken by comfortable private vehicle around the city, according to your own sightseeing itinerary and desired pace. Visit all of Hangzhou's incredible sites like West Lake, Feilai Mountain, Lingyin Temple, Leifeng Pagoda, Six Harmonies Pagoda, the China National Silk Museum and Qinghefang Street. Your friendly, professional driver will drop you off at the sites and will be there to pick you up to take you to your next destination. For a more in-depth, immersive experience, you can choose to be accompanied by a knowledgeable English-speaking guide, who’ll show you around the city. Learn about the interesting history and significance of the sites and get great tips and recommendations, helping to maximize your time in Hangzhou.Enjoy your full-day transport service for eight hours, giving you plenty of time to see everything on your list!