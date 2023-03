On the western edge of town, this large park is a pleasant place for a stroll or a picnic. Just inside the entrance is the small Xianle Temple (仙乐观, Xiānlè Guān), the path past which leads down to a viewing platform of the 46m waterfall. At the top of a hilltop path, opposite the staircase down to the waterfall, is the small Longguang Hall (龙光台, Lóngguāng Tái), which is pleasantly quiet but architecturally uninteresting.