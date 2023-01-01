Hike to the top of Tengchong's dormant volcanoes and peer down into the former inferno; it's all very verdant now, but the view's still nice. Though on a clear day visitors can see a handful of the 97 volcanoes in the vicinity of Tengchong, only 2050m Big Empty Hill (大空山, Dàkōng Shān) and 1937m Small Empty Hill (小空山, Xiǎokōng Shān) are currently possible to climb.

A special service bus (火山专线, Huǒshān Zhuānxiàn; ¥3) runs to the Volcano Park from 7am to 7.45pm, starting at the Tourist Bus Station and passing the Old Bus Station, Long-Distance Bus Station and West Gate Bus Station en route.