A steamy collection of hot springs, geysers and streams (but no actual sea), located about 12km southwest of Tengchong. The cost of admission allows you to wander the tree- and plant-lined stone paths to admire the geothermal activity – some of the springs reach temperatures of 102°C.

A few of the outdoor springs in the scenic area offer swimming, with a nice warm-water swimming pool, plus indoor baths, from ¥150 to ¥300. Much better value is the Baths Valley complex.

A special bus service (热海专线, Rèhǎi Zhuānxiàn; ¥3) leaves Tengchong's Tourist Bus Station for the Sea of Heat regularly from 7am to 8pm. Alternatively, taxis from the city charge around ¥40.