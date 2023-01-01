Ngamchö Monastery

Originally founded as a hospital of Tibetan medicine, this site transitioned first to a Kagyupa monastery. In the 14th century the highest lamas here set off to debate with Tsongkhapa, but found themselves so overwhelmed with respect for the great teacher that they couldn't carry through with their plans and converted the monastery to the Gelugpa tradition upon their return.

On the top floor is the bedroom and throne used by the current Dalai Lama. A side chapel is devoted to medicine, with images of the eight medicine buddhas. The protector chapel displays fine festival masks, representing snow lions, stags and demons. It's possible to see ritual cham dances with these masks on the 20th day of the 10th month of the Tibetan calendar.