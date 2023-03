One of the only buildings of its type still standing in Tibet, Namseling Manor is a seven-storey family mansion that dates from the 17th century and was once used as a local lama's summer palace. The interior is typically closed to visitors but it's worth a scramble around if you can track down the caretaker. The moat and bridge are a modern addition.

The building is 3km south of the main highway near Km161, around 13km east of the turn-off for Mindroling and 26km west of Tsetang.