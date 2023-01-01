Ganden Chökhorling Monastery

This 14th-century monastery was originally a Kagyu institution, but by the 18th century the Gelugpas had overtaken it with the blessing of the seventh Dalai Lama; explaining why the large central statue is of Tsongkhapa. From a height of around 130 monks, the monastery is now home to only 10, partly because during the Cultural Revolution the building was used as an army hospital. At the time of research it was undergoing a complete renovation, expected to finish by the end of 2018.