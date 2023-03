Just outside the Ramoche Temple, a doorway to the right by a collection of yak-butter and juniper-incense stalls leads to one of Lhasa's hidden gems, the Tsepak Lhakhang. The impressive central image is Tsepame, flanked by Jampa and Sakyamuni, and there's a wonderful kora path. The new protector chapel and assembly hall are testament to the site's growing popularity with pilgrims.