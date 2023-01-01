A recent addition to the northeast side of the Barkhor Circuit is the Perdu Ambam Yamen, a politicised museum firmly aimed at local Chinese consumption (the text starts off with the phrase 'Tibet has been an inalienable part of China since ancient times...'). Three courtyards make up the former residence of the Qing-dynasty Chinese ambans (political representatives), with mock ups depicting various officials' rooms. Lhasa's original Tromsikhang Market was just outside.