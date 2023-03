This small but active monastery is a real delight and is invariably crowded with elderly Tibetans thumbing prayer beads or lazily swinging prayer wheels and chanting under their breath. The chapel itself is administered by Nechung Monastery, which accounts for the many images of the Nechung oracle inside. The building, like the adjoining Jokhang, dates to the 7th century, though most of what you see today is recently constructed.