On the northern Barkhor Circuit, 10m down a side alley, is the entrance to the Jampa Lhakhang, on the right. The ground floor has a huge two-storey statue of Miwang Jampa, the Future Buddha, flanked by rows of various protector gods and the meditation cave of the chapel’s founder. Pilgrims ascend to the upper floor to be blessed with a sprinkling of holy water and the touch of a holy dorje (thunderbolt).