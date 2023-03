The small but interesting Tsome Ling is one of the four ling temples of Lhasa (along with Kunde Ling and Tengye Ling). To the east of the residential courtyard is the Kharpo Podrang (White Palace), built in 1777, and to the west is the more interesting Marpo Podrang (Red Palace), built at the beginning of the 19th century. Both buildings have fine murals and are well frequented by pilgrims.