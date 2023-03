The wood-block printing press in the middle of this traditional housing compound doesn’t welcome visitors, so head instead to the atmospheric chapel in the northwestern corner. Look for the statue of thousand-armed Chenresig, an unusual 'frog-faced' Palden Lhamo and the blackened, preserved jaws of a crocodile-like gharial on the pillar. It's about 50m east of the Gyüme Tratsang.