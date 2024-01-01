Die-hards can track down this hard-to-find chapel with old murals in the south of the old town. It’s accessed from the south.
Pode Kangtsang
Lhasa
0.99 MILES
The magnificent Potala Palace, once the seat of the Tibetan government and the winter residence of the Dalai Lamas, is Lhasa's cardinal landmark. Your…
0.15 MILES
The 1300-year-old Jokhang Temple is the spiritual heart of Tibet: the continuous waves of awestruck pilgrims prostrating themselves outside are a…
5.37 MILES
The main assembly hall, or Tsogchen, is the principal structure in the Drepung complex and is the one chapel you must not miss. The hall is reached…
3.32 MILES
This is the largest of Sera’s colleges, generally accessed from a western side entrance. It has a breathtaking main hall, hung with thangkas and lit by…
22.01 MILES
The red, fortress-like structure of Tsongkhapa’s mausoleum is probably the most impressive of the reconstructed buildings at Ganden. It’s above a…
3.28 MILES
The main assembly hall (Tsogchen) is the largest of Sera’s buildings and dates to 1710. The central hall is particularly impressive and is noted for its…
22.05 MILES
The recently renovated tsogchen (assembly hall) has statues of the 16 arhats (literally ‘worthy ones’) and two huge statues of Tsongkhapa (only visible…
5.29 MILES
If you’re here in the afternoon, save some time to watch the monk debating (lots of shouting, hand slapping and gesticulation) between 2.30pm and 4pm in…
Nearby Lhasa attractions
1. Gendun Choephel Memorial Hall
0.12 MILES
On the southern side of the Barkhor Circuit, this dull museum focuses on a fascinating character. Choephel (1903–51) was a monk, poet, translator,…
0.13 MILES
One of four chapels surrounding the Jokhang at cardinal points, this recently renovated small chapel southwest of Barkhor Sq is dedicated to the Rigsum…
0.16 MILES
For your first visit to the Barkhor, enter from Barkhor Sq, a large plaza that was cleared in 1985. The square has been a focus for violent political…
0.18 MILES
This small Sakyapa-school chapel is up some narrow stairs above the Zhambhala Lhakhang, just off the Barkhor Circuit.
0.18 MILES
This small chapel on the western side of the Meru Nyingba Monastery has a central image of Marmedze (Dipamkara), the Past Buddha, and a small inner kora…
0.19 MILES
This small but active monastery is a real delight and is invariably crowded with elderly Tibetans thumbing prayer beads or lazily swinging prayer wheels…
0.2 MILES
On the northern Barkhor Circuit, 10m down a side alley, is the entrance to the Jampa Lhakhang, on the right. The ground floor has a huge two-storey statue…