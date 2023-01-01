Neche Goshog Monastery

This small, golden-roofed Bön monastery was rebuilt in 2008 after being gutted in a fire. It’s home to eight monks and is famous for a 2000-year-old juniper tree that is sacred to Bönpos (the name Neche Goshog translates roughly to 'Gate of the Juniper Tree'). The modern temple, dating to 1981, is built on the site of a 500-year-old chapel that was destroyed in a fire. It's about 17km east of Bayi, on your right just before you reach Nyingtri.

The temple's manicured courtyard includes a small side shrine dedicated to the Bön founder Tonpa Shenrab.