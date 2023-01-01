This small Gelugpa (Yellow Hat) sect monastery with a stunning hilltop location was founded in the 17th century as a branch of Drepung Monastery. It was named after the famous lama Temo, who later became a black sheep and was ostracised from the community after having been accused of trying to harm the 13th Dalai Lama with black magic. The monastery was damaged heavily in a 1949 earthquake and rebuilding started only in 1990; it's now home to 20 monks.

The main hall is centered on a relatively new 10m statue of the Maitreya (Future) Buddha.

From the end of Miru village, follow the road for another 3km.