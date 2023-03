As the two resident monks explain, this Nyingmapa (Red Hat) sect monastery was founded in the 14th century when local monk Chu visited Lhasa's Jokhang Temple with no offering in hand. Proffering his shoes – the only item he could spare – Shakyamuni appeared in a vision and instructed Chu to return to the Kongpo and build a monastery honouring the deity. It's worth a stop on the way to the trailhead of the Bönri kora, around 5km before the turn-off at Miru village.