This small forested park contains a 200m-high waterfall. It's a beautiful, fresh area for an hour-long break. Note that, while the Chinese have built pathways around the forest, lined them with bamboo, and created fresh legends out of the many rocks and land formations in the area, this does not sit right with Tibetans who consider the place sacred to Paldon Lhamo.

It's located about 27km before Bayi, at Km4257.