Archway to Immortality

Shandong

LoginSave

This archway was once believed to bestow immortality on those dedicated enough to reach it. Emperors made sure to get off their huge litters to amble through.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Dai Temple

    Dai Temple

    4.29 MILES

    This magnificent Taoist temple complex is where all Tai'an roads lead, being the traditional first stop on the pilgrimage route up Tai Shan. The grounds,…

  • Huancheng Park

    Huancheng Park

    28.6 MILES

    This park on the Hucheng River is built around Black Tiger Spring (黑虎泉, Hēihǔ Quán), which empties into the old city moat through three stone tiger heads…

  • Thousand Buddha Mountain

    Thousand Buddha Mountain

    27.39 MILES

    Beginning in the Sui dynasty (581–618), pious folk carved Buddhas into this mountain southeast of the city centre. The oldest are at Xinguochan Temple,…

  • Daming Lake

    Daming Lake

    29.39 MILES

    All the water from Ji'nan’s springs eventually flows into Daming Lake, set within the largest park in the city, with boat rides, paddle boats, temples,…

  • Doumu Hall

    Doumu Hall

    2.06 MILES

    The name of this hall means 'Hall of the Goddess of the Northern Star' and it was first constructed in 1542 under the magical name ‘Dragon Spring Nunnery’…

  • Hall of Heavenly Blessing

    Hall of Heavenly Blessing

    4.19 MILES

    The main hall of Dai Temple is the colossal, twin-eaved, nine-bay-wide Hall of Heavenly Blessing, which dates to AD 1009. The dark interior houses an…

  • Baotu Spring

    Baotu Spring

    28.67 MILES

    This park's namesake 'spurting spring' once shot metres into the air, inspiring ancient poets and painters alike. Today, as more water has been channelled…

  • Pervading Light Temple

    Pervading Light Temple

    3.09 MILES

    One of the few Buddhist shrines in the area, this simple temple dates to the Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 420–589), its arrangement of ancient pine…

View more attractions

Nearby Shandong attractions

1. South Gate to Heaven

0.04 MILES

The South Gate to Heaven is the third celestial gate, which marks the beginning of the summit area.

2. Path of 18 Bends

0.1 MILES

Prosaically labelled '18 Twistings' on signposts, the gruelling Path of 18 Bends is an extremely steep 400m ascent to the mountain’s false summit;…

3. Confucius Temple

0.2 MILES

Statues of Confucius, Mencius, Zengzi and other Confucian luminaries are venerated at this high-altitude temple.

5. Azure Clouds Temple

0.3 MILES

The sublimely perched Azure Clouds Temple is dedicated to Bixia. The iron tiling of the temple buildings is intended to prevent damage by strong winds,…

7. Qingdi Palace

0.36 MILES

This Taoist Qingdi Palace can be found right before you reach the fog- and cloud-swathed mountain summit.

8. Five Great Pines

0.37 MILES

This huge pine tree, the last standing of the five ancient pines, was traditionally considered to be among the eight great sights of Tai Shan.