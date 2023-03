The enormous provincial museum, 7km east of the city centre, surveys local culture from the mesolithic age to the present. Its collection began as one of the first organised museums in China in 1904. On display are oracle bones, Qi and Lu kingdom pottery, Han tomb murals and clothing worn by the Kong clan (Confucius’ descendants). Take any one of numerous buses along Jingshi Lu to Shěng Bówùguǎn (省博物馆) bus stop.