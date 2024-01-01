The oldest Buddha statues on Thousand Buddha Mountain are contained here, in this golden-roofed temple complex.
Xinguochan Temple
Shandong
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.74 MILES
This park on the Hucheng River is built around Black Tiger Spring (黑虎泉, Hēihǔ Quán), which empties into the old city moat through three stone tiger heads…
0.57 MILES
Beginning in the Sui dynasty (581–618), pious folk carved Buddhas into this mountain southeast of the city centre. The oldest are at Xinguochan Temple,…
2.56 MILES
All the water from Ji'nan’s springs eventually flows into Daming Lake, set within the largest park in the city, with boat rides, paddle boats, temples,…
28.86 MILES
The name of this hall means 'Hall of the Goddess of the Northern Star' and it was first constructed in 1542 under the magical name ‘Dragon Spring Nunnery’…
2.01 MILES
This park's namesake 'spurting spring' once shot metres into the air, inspiring ancient poets and painters alike. Today, as more water has been channelled…
29.95 MILES
One of the few Buddhist shrines in the area, this simple temple dates to the Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 420–589), its arrangement of ancient pine…
26.73 MILES
The sublimely perched Azure Clouds Temple is dedicated to Bixia. The iron tiling of the temple buildings is intended to prevent damage by strong winds,…
2.2 MILES
These waters swirl up from the deepest depths of all the springs in the city to fill blue-green pools teeming with lucky carp. The park is a serene study…
Nearby Shandong attractions
0.71 MILES
North of Thousand Buddha Mountain’s main entrance, the Ji'nan Museum has a small, distinctive collection that includes paintings, calligraphy, ceramics,…
2.08 MILES
Ji'nan’s oldest mosque has stood in one form or another in the centre of town since 1295. Cover arms and remove hats before entering. A lively Hui (Muslim…
3.5 MILES
The enormous provincial museum, 7km east of the city centre, surveys local culture from the mesolithic age to the present. Its collection began as one of…