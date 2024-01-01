Xinguochan Temple

Shandong

The oldest Buddha statues on Thousand Buddha Mountain are contained here, in this golden-roofed temple complex.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Huancheng Park

    Huancheng Park

    1.74 MILES

    This park on the Hucheng River is built around Black Tiger Spring (黑虎泉, Hēihǔ Quán), which empties into the old city moat through three stone tiger heads…

  • Thousand Buddha Mountain

    Thousand Buddha Mountain

    0.57 MILES

    Beginning in the Sui dynasty (581–618), pious folk carved Buddhas into this mountain southeast of the city centre. The oldest are at Xinguochan Temple,…

  • Daming Lake

    Daming Lake

    2.56 MILES

    All the water from Ji'nan’s springs eventually flows into Daming Lake, set within the largest park in the city, with boat rides, paddle boats, temples,…

  • Doumu Hall

    Doumu Hall

    28.86 MILES

    The name of this hall means 'Hall of the Goddess of the Northern Star' and it was first constructed in 1542 under the magical name ‘Dragon Spring Nunnery’…

  • Baotu Spring

    Baotu Spring

    2.01 MILES

    This park's namesake 'spurting spring' once shot metres into the air, inspiring ancient poets and painters alike. Today, as more water has been channelled…

  • Pervading Light Temple

    Pervading Light Temple

    29.95 MILES

    One of the few Buddhist shrines in the area, this simple temple dates to the Southern and Northern dynasties (AD 420–589), its arrangement of ancient pine…

  • Azure Clouds Temple

    Azure Clouds Temple

    26.73 MILES

    The sublimely perched Azure Clouds Temple is dedicated to Bixia. The iron tiling of the temple buildings is intended to prevent damage by strong winds,…

  • Five Dragon Pool Park

    Five Dragon Pool Park

    2.2 MILES

    These waters swirl up from the deepest depths of all the springs in the city to fill blue-green pools teeming with lucky carp. The park is a serene study…

