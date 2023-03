This park on the Hucheng River is built around Black Tiger Spring (黑虎泉, Hēihǔ Quán), which empties into the old city moat through three stone tiger heads. It gets its name from the sound of the roaring water as it rushed over a tiger-shaped stone, that's long gone but immortalised in Ming dynasty poetry. Locals still draw water from the springs here with buckets on ropes. The park is particularly popular in the early evening, when many of its features are lit up.