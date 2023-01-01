Legoland Discovery Centre

Plans are in the works for Shanghai's own Legoland to open in 2022, but until then the Discovery Centre is more than enough to keep Lego fans happy. It features 10 play zones and creative workshops where kids can learn Lego building skills from the masters. The highlight is mini Shanghai Land made from millions of Lego pieces, with Pudong airport, Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower. No adults are allowed entry unless accompanying a child.

There's also a gift shop selling loads of Lego. Try to visit on a weekday afternoon to avoid crowds and book tickets online in advance for discounts and guaranteed entry.