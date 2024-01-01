Set in lush green grounds, this historic house (building No 1 of the Cypress Hotel) was Victor Sassoon's bolthole villa in west Shanghai.
Former Sassoon Mansion
Shanghai
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.21 MILES
With its shaded alcoves, glittering pools churning with fish, plus pavilions, pines sprouting wistfully from rockeries, and roving packs of Japanese…
8.37 MILES
Symbolic of concession-era Shanghai, the Bund was the city’s Wall Street, a place of feverish trading and fortunes made and lost. Originally a towpath for…
6.14 MILES
One of Shanghai’s few active Buddhist monasteries, this temple was built between 1918 and 1928. The highlight is a transcendent Buddha crafted from pure…
9.08 MILES
China’s tallest building dramatically twists skywards from its footing in Lujiazui. The 121-storey, 632m-tall, Gensler-designed Shanghai Tower topped out…
6.57 MILES
Tianzifang and Xintiandi are based on a similar idea – an entertainment complex housed within a warren of lòngtáng (弄堂, alleyways). Unlike Xintiandi,…
7.05 MILES
With its own namesake metro station, Xintiandi has been a Shanghai icon for over a decade. An upmarket entertainment and shopping complex modelled on…
7.29 MILES
This must-see museum escorts you through the craft of millennia and the pages of Chinese history. It's home to one of the most impressive collections in…
6.55 MILES
Shanghai may be known for its glitz and glamour, but it's got an edgy subculture too. The industrial M50 art complex is one prime example, where galleries…
Nearby Shanghai attractions
2.6 MILES
If you tire of Shanghai's incessant quest for modernity, this tiny town is only a hop, skip and metro ride away. An ancient settlement that prospered…
2.65 MILES
Visit or take part in prayer at this splendid 1866 Catholic church in Qibao.
2.87 MILES
Despite the hard-edged communist layout, this green park is good for a stroll. Soong Qingling, wife of Dr Sun Yatsen (co-founder of the Republic of China)…
3.12 MILES
Plans are in the works for Shanghai's own Legoland to open in 2022, but until then the Discovery Centre is more than enough to keep Lego fans happy. It…
3.71 MILES
The impressive Liu Haisu gallery exhibits works of the eponymous painter (one of China's earliest modern artists) and displays international contemporary…
3.79 MILES
Although sponsored mainly by the Minsheng Bank, this edgy art space also counts the Tate, Centre Pompidou, MoMA and Guggenheim among its partners, so it…
4.08 MILES
Called Jessfield Park by the British and today named after 'Father of the Nation' Sun Zhongshan (Sun Yatsen), this lovely park is located in the northeast…
4.32 MILES
This memorial hall, within an historic Ming dynasty building in Guangqi Park, is dedicated to the life and works of 17th-century Shanghai scientist Xu…