China Art Museum

Set on the former site of the World Expo China Pavilion, this 160,000-sq-metre, five-floor, modern-art museum hosts some excellent international exhibitions, and the inverted red pyramid building is a modern icon of Shanghai. On the downside, the permanent Chinese art collection is prosaic with lots of propaganda, there's a lack of information, and the layout is quite confusing. Any captions that do exist are clumsily translated.

If you need a snack or drink stop, there is a Jamaica Blue cafe and a Starbucks on-site. Otherwise, across the road is the River Mall – although aside from Sichuan Folk, the choice there is pretty limited.