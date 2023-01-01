Long Museum

This sister museum to the Pudong venue of the same name is an important part of the movement to create a world-class art hub along the West Bund. The four-storey building shows a mixture of contemporary art, as well as displays of ancient Chinese artefacts. The building itself is tremendous, with an imposing, industrial design created by Chinese architect Liu Yichun. In addition to the exhibitions, there's an on-site restaurant, concert hall, cafe and shop.

Admission is free on the first Tuesday of the month.