World Expo Museum

Located at the former site of the 2010 Shanghai World Expo, this museum showcases the history of world expositions. Using old video footage, interactive displays and intricate models, the exhibit focuses on the World Expo's history from its inauguration in 1851 to the present day. Considerable attention is given to China’s 2010 World Expo, including details of the event's planning and construction. There’s also an interesting montage of highlights projected onto a screen covering an entire wall.

Last entry at 4.15pm, closed Mondays.