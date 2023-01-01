Liuli China Museum

French Concession

Founded by Taiwanese artists Loretta Yang and Chang Yi, the Liuli China Museum is dedicated to the art of glass sculpture (pâte de verre or lost-wax casting). Peruse the collection of ancient artefacts – some of which date back more than 2000 years – to admire the early artisanship of pieces such as earrings, belt buckles and even a Tang dynasty crystal wéiqí (Go) set.

The collection transitions fluidly to more contemporary creations from around the world, before moving on to Yang’s serene Buddhist-inspired creations, including a sublime 1.6m-high, 1000-armed Guanyin, which was modelled on a Yuan dynasty mural in the Mogao Caves near Dunhuang.

On the ground floor is the Luili cafe and a shop selling liúli crystal, where you can snag an attractive glass bracelet for around ¥1500.

Suggest an Edit