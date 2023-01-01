Founded by Taiwanese artists Loretta Yang and Chang Yi, the Liuli China Museum is dedicated to the art of glass sculpture (pâte de verre or lost-wax casting). Peruse the collection of ancient artefacts – some of which date back more than 2000 years – to admire the early artisanship of pieces such as earrings, belt buckles and even a Tang dynasty crystal wéiqí (Go) set.

The collection transitions fluidly to more contemporary creations from around the world, before moving on to Yang’s serene Buddhist-inspired creations, including a sublime 1.6m-high, 1000-armed Guanyin, which was modelled on a Yuan dynasty mural in the Mogao Caves near Dunhuang.

On the ground floor is the Luili cafe and a shop selling liúli crystal, where you can snag an attractive glass bracelet for around ¥1500.