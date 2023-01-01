Zhou Enlai’s Former Residence

In 1946, Zhou Enlai, the much-loved (although some swear he was even more sly than Mao) first premier of the People’s Republic of China, lived briefly in this former French Concession Spanish villa. Zhou was then head of the Communist Party’s Shanghai office, giving press conferences and dodging Kuomintang agents who spied on him from across the road.

After wandering through the home (including a dining room and comrade dorms), carry on into the charming garden and discover Zhou’s Buick (a replica) in the garage.