Sun Yatsen’s Former Residence

Sun Zhongshan predictably receives the full-on hagiographic treatment at this shrine to China’s guófù (国父, father of the nation). A capacious exhibition hall next door has more than 150 cultural items on exhibit exalting his memory and serves as a full-on prelude to his pebble-dash ‘Spanish-style’ home. There's a free audio guide if you leave your driving licence or passport for a deposit.

Once you get to his house proper – where he lived on what was rue Moliere from 1918 to 1924 – you need to pop transparent shower caps over your shoes to protect the threadbare carpets. Don’t forget to catch the lovely garden, where a Magnolia grandiflora flowers deliciously in summer.