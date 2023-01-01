Ohel Moishe Synagogue & Jewish Refugees Museum

Originally built by the Russian Ashkenazi Jewish community in 1928, this synagogue lies in the heart of the 1940s Jewish ghetto. In 2007 it was restored using original blueprints discovered in archives. Today the building houses both the synagogue and the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum, with exhibitions on the lives of the approximately 23,000 Central European refugees who fled to Shanghai to escape the Nazis. There are free English-language tours daily.

Across the road from the synagogue is the Whitehorse Inn, which was run by a Jewish refugee family during World War II. It has also been restored to its original structure, and is now a cafe with vintage furniture. Admission to the synagogue including a cup of coffee from the Whitehorse Inn is ¥45.