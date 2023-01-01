Huaqing Hot Springs

The natural hot springs in this park were once the favoured retreat of emperors and concubines during the Tang dynasty. It’s now an obligatory stop for Chinese tour groups, who pose for photos in front of the elaborately restored pavilions and by the ornamental ponds. Though a pretty place, it’s not really worth the high admission price. You can, however, hike up to the Taoist temple on Black Horse Mountain (Lí Shān).

The temple is dedicated to Nuwa, who created the human race from clay and also patched up cracks in the sky. There’s also a cable car to the temple, but note that the stop is outside the park, so you won’t be able to get back in unless you buy another ticket. The hot springs are northeast of town on the way to the Army of Terracotta Warriors.